Northeast Wisconsin’s 920 to get a new area code

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you see a phone number with the 920 area code, you know they’re local and have been for a while. Get ready to learn another local area code, 274.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission says by the first quarter of 2024, the 920 area code will run out of assignable prefixes -- those are the first 3 digits in a 7-digit phone number.

Telecom equipment will begin recognizing the 274 area code on May 5, then phone providers can begin assigning phone numbers using 274 as the area code as those 920 prefix numbers run out. The Public Service Commission says you could begin seeing local phone numbers starting with 274 by the end of the year.

People with 920 as their area code will keep their existing phone numbers, and the 920 and 274 “areas” will overlap -- it’s just that newly-assigned phone numbers will use 274.

The same thing happened in northern Wisconsin in 2010 when numbers with a 534 area code were assigned to what was once exclusively 715.

This is a big difference from the last time people in the 920 area code saw a change. Wisconsin’s 414 area code was divided in 1997, and phone numbers in the northern area had to switch to 920 while southern Wisconsin kept 414 (which had to split again two years later, creating the 262 area code).

The 920 area code extends from the top of Door County to the bottom of Jefferson County, and from Wautoma to Sheboygan.

When you make a phone call, you’ll continue dialing 10 digits (the area code and the phone number) whether it’s to a phone with 920 or 274. Including the area code even for a local call has been required since October 2021 to accommodate the expansion of service numbers like the 988 suicide hotline. With today’s portability of mobile phone numbers, many of us are already used to the idea of a new friend or coworker having a different area code even if they’re only a mile or a desk away from us.

