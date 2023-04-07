NARROW BAND OF HEAVY WET SNOW FORMING FROM WARM FRONT

For now, high pressure has calmed down our recent windy weather. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for early April. Even though our average high has now climbed to 50 degrees, today’s high temperatures will be mainly in the low to middle 40s. An onshore east breeze will keep the bayshore and lakeshore in the cooler upper 30s this afternoon.

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. While a couple sprinkles are possible this afternoon, most folks will stay dry... As a warm front pushes into Wisconsin tonight, a narrow band of heavy, wet snow will form. We’re expecting this band of snow to develop just NORTH of Highway 10. Through Saturday morning, snowfall totals within this corridor will vary from 2-6″! Slippery travel is possible tomorrow morning and we’re going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Any snow we get will melt quickly as our temperatures suddenly rise... Highs will soar into the lower 60s on Easter Sunday, with our first taste of 70s this season by the middle of next week. However, you’ll soon start hearing us use that phrase “cooler by the lake”, where temperatures will be stuck in the 40s and 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: E/NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds increase. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snow develops, mainly NORTH of Highway 10. LOW: 29

SATURDAY: A chance of morning snow or a wintry mix... 2-6″ possible within a narrow band. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Golden sunshine. Milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Maybe an early shower? Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Warm and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Another sunny day. Warm and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.