Man surrenders to Fond du Lac police after saying officers will have to kill him

Fond du Lac Police shield
Fond du Lac Police shield(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 50-year-old man was arrested without violence after telling Fond du Lac police he was going to kill himself or make officers shoot him.

Police were called for a trespassing complaint on the 200-block of E. Rees St. shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. A woman had safely left the house and was outside when police arrived.

The man, who was from Wausau and had a felony warrant, refused to leave the home. He said he was armed with three knives and repeated that police would have to kill him.

After an hour of negotiations, the man came outside and was arrested. He’s being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on the warrant and could face additional charges of trespassing, resisting, disorderly conduct, and felony bail jumping.

