INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - April is National Volunteer Month and a local organization needs your help to help others.
The Community Blood Center is asking for volunteer blood donors of all blood types.
Their current blood supply is at a dangerously low level due to recent inclement weather and low donor turnout.
To talk more about the need we are joined by John Hagins, President & CEO of The Community Blood Center, in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.