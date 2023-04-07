INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage

April is National Volunteer Month and a local organization needs your help to help others.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Community Blood Center is asking for volunteer blood donors of all blood types.

Their current blood supply is at a dangerously low level due to recent inclement weather and low donor turnout.

To talk more about the need we are joined by John Hagins, President & CEO of The Community Blood Center, in the video above.

