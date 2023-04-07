GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan; Washington to close, West High remains open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At its seventh meeting on April 5, the Green Bay Area Public Schools Task Force finalized its facilities master plan. It now moves forward to the Board of Education for its review.

Below is a picture of the GBAPS Task Force’s schema that they have voted to send to the Board of Education.

During its seventh meeting held April 5, the GBAPS Task Force voted to move forward with this schema that will now be voted on by the Board of Education. This is in part with the school district's 10-year facilities master plan to condense schools due to low enrollment. (Green Bay Area Public Schools)

According to a letter sent to families and staff from Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer, the Board of Education will vote in June on the recommendations. Prior to that vote, the Task Force will finalize its presentation to the Board during its meeting on April 18. The Task Force will then present its recommendation to the Board during its meeting that will take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 8, in the District Office Building’s Board Room.

“The Task Force, District leadership, and the Board of Education recognize that change is hard,” Bayer said in the letter. “Aging facilities, declining enrollment, and funding that has not kept pace with inflation require difficult decisions. At the same time, the vision has been to address the educational inequities of our facilities and provide learning spaces that meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s students.”

Listed below are the changes, according to Bayer’s letter:

A new 600-student elementary school is proposed to be constructed on the current Kennedy School site. MacArthur and Keller would close with students attending the new school.

Franklin would be repurposed as a K-8. Students from Elmore, Lincoln and Beaumont would attend Franklin K-8, with Elmore and Beaumont closing and Lincoln being repurposed as Minoka-Hill (with the current building closing). Some Beaumont students would relocate to Jackson. Tank would close with students attending Fort Howard.

John Dewey Academy would move to West along with some District offices.

The District office building would close.

Wequoick would close with students moving to Red Smith K-8.

Webster would be repurposed as Leonardo da Vinci School.

Langlade would be repurposed into a K-8. Webster students would move to Langlade and Eisenhower.

Doty would close with students moving to Langlade and Eisenhower.

Washington would close. Students would attend Langlade K-8 or Edison.

McAuliffe would be repurposed into a K-8.

Preble, East and West boundaries would shift west.

At the March 27th Board Meeting, the Board of Education discussed dates, times, and locations for families, staff, students, and members of the public to provide feedback following the meeting on May 8. There will be two Table Top Discussions and one Public Forum.

The first Table Top Discussion will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the West High School Commons. The second Table Top Discussion will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 in the East High School Commons.

Finally, the Public Forum will take place at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the Washington Middle School auditorium. Residents who would like to speak must sign-up in the auditorium foyer between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Each speaker will be given three minutes.

A new form has been created, so that you can share your questions and feedback specific to the recommendations that will be presented to the Board.

“Together we can create a brighter future for our students, staff, and our community,” Bayer said in the letter. “The outpouring of support for our schools and staff has been heartwarming, and we feel very fortunate to have a community that cares so deeply about their public school communities.”

