Fond du Lac man arrested for OWI tells deputy he’ll “shoot up a school” when he’s released

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man arrested for his 3rd OWI offense is also charged with making terrorist threats after deputies say he repeatedly told them after his arrest that he’ll buy an assault weapon and “shoot up a school.” He’s being on a $1 million cash bond.

According to court records, Darrell Scott was stopped on Highway 151 in the Town of Waupun late Monday night for driving 94 MPH in a 65 zone. The deputy says there was a strong smell of alcohol and Scott’s eyes were bloodshot. Scott said he was driving home to Oshkosh. When the deputy pointed out his driver’s license said Scott lives in Fond du Lac, Scott said that was right and that’s where he was going. A breath test indicated Scott’s blood-alcohol level was 0.105, above the legal limit.

A deputy says while Scott was in custody, he began asking about assault weapons. At first, he said he was going to buy an assault rifle and “shoot stuff,” then he began talking about shooting up a school.

In the criminal complaint, Scott is quoted saying in the booking room, “Remember what I said, this is not a joke,” “I’m serious guys, I’ve had it with this society,” “You can’t stop me from buying it,” “I’m thinking about buying an assault weapon and shooting up a school,” “I’m thinking about buying a gun tomorrow and shooting up a school,” “I wanna shoot a school up. I’m gonna hurt a school.” Scott didn’t name any school in particular. He continued to say it would be easy for him to buy a weapon when he gets out of custody.

Scott said he thinks about it daily.

The Fond du Lac County Circuit Court set bond at $1 million cash, making it difficult for Scott to get out of custody.

The charge of making terrorist threats about the use of a dangerous weapon carries up to 7½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The 3rd OWI offense carries 45 days to a year in jail. Scott is also charged with having a small amount of THC in his possession when he was arrested, a misdemeanor that carries up to 6 months in jail.

District Attorney Eric Toney said in a statement after Scott’s court appearance, “Anyone that threatens to commit a school shooting and threaten the lives of students and educators will be aggressively prosecuted in our community. Parents must have confidence that when they send their children to school that they will come home safely, and teachers must feel safe while educating children in our community.”

