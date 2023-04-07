Evers pardons nearly 160 people, extending record

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after winning the governorship election. Spending in Wisconsin's governor's race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Evers, a group that tracks campaign spending in state elections reported Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pardoned nearly 160 more people on Friday, extending his record number of pardons since he first took office to almost 1,000.

The governor’s office announced that he has pardoned 159 additional people. Most of the pardons involved relatively low-level offenses ranging from drug dealing and possession to theft.

“Each pardon recipient’s journey is unique, and each deserves the opportunity for a new start,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers has now granted 933 pardons in just over four years in office. His predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms.

Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle granted almost 300 pardons during his two terms. Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office.

A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often argue that clemency makes them more attractive to employers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Man in custody after Kaukauna incident
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Fincantieri Marine Group suspended Bay Shipbuilding’s general manager Craig Perciavalle April...
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding General Manager suspended

Latest News

Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Man in custody after Kaukauna incident
A man wanted on felony warrants runs after getting out of his pickup truck during a standoff in...
WATCH: Man appears to surrender in standoff then bolts
Fond du Lac Police shield
Man surrenders to Fond du Lac police after saying officers will have to kill him
Darrell Scott is charged in Fond du Lac County with threatening schools and OWI (3rd offense)
Fond du Lac man arrested for OWI tells deputy he’ll “shoot up a school” when he’s released