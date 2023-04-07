EARLY FLAKES POSSIBLE FRIDAY... HIGHER SNOW CHANCE AT NIGHT

Weaker winds are expected overnight as lows settle into the teens north and middle 20s south. Skies will be mainly clear for much of the night, but clouds should increase by daybreak. A few early flakes are possible, but skies become mostly sunny by midday. Highs should get into the lower half of the 40s with an east wind of 5-10 mph.

Like it or not, there’s a better chance of light snow or a wintry mix developing Friday night and into Saturday morning... mainly north of Green Bay and Appleton. 1-2″ are possible, but a narrow band somewhere in northern or central Wisconsin may produce 3-4″ totals. Some slick roads are possible early Saturday, but highs should get back to around 50 degrees. Skies should be clearing out Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead, there’s a BIG warm up heading our way! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Easter Sunday as highs top out near 60 degrees. The day should be dry for any egg hunts, but a few showers are possible at night. Highs should be in the mid 60s Monday with 70s in the forecast for the middle of the week! In case you were wondering... the last time we hit 70° in Green Bay was last November. (72° on Nov. 10)

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Weaker wind. Daybreak clouds and flakes possible. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Sunny skies after an early flake. More clouds late. Snow showers at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: A chance of morning snow or a wintry mix. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder with a few showers possible at night. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

MONDAY: An early sprinkle? A warmer afternoon with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and turning breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with plenty of sunshine. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy again. HIGH: 75

