Complete list of all 23 local pardons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Out of the 159 people Governor Evers pardoned on Friday, 23 are from NE Wisconsin. Here are their names and brief summaries of their cases:

William Nyberg jr., Winnebago County.

William Nyberg Jr. was in his 20s when he stole and misappropriated funds as a contractor. Three decades later, Nyberg is an active member of several community groups and completed an electrical apprenticeship as well as various certificates and trainings for his employment. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

Kevin Paiser, Waupaca County.

Kevin Paiser was a teenager when he forged checks and burglarized several cabins.. Paiser has since maintained employment with one employer for over two decades and enjoys spending time with his family.

Adam Peterman, Shawano County

Adam Peterman was found with controlled substances in his home. Now over two decades later, Peterman has owned and operated his own company and has worked in the mortgage lending industry. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

Christian Dunahee, Dodge County

Christian Dunahee defrauded his employer. Today, Dunahee coaches youth football and is an active member in his church.

Kenneth Fox, Sheboygan County

Kenneth Fox was in his late teens and early 20s when officers found him in possession of controlled substances. Now, Fox is a co-owner of an auto parts store.

Jeffrey Gibbs, Waupaca County

Jeffrey Gibbs fled from an officer after an attempted arrest. Nearly three decades later, Gibbs is now retired.

Kevin Guseck, Shawano County

Kevin Guseck was a teenager when he and others burglarized a home. Now two decades later, Guseck works as a truck driver.

Todd Rueden, Brown County

Todd Rueden sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades ago. Rueden has maintained employment in the machinist field for over 30 years.

Terri Billington, Green Lake County

Terri Billington was teenaged when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant decades ago. Billington has since obtained an associate degree in applied science for substance use disorder counseling and is a licensed counselor.

Mark Freed, no location known

Mark Freed was found with a controlled substance in his home nearly four decades ago. A veteran of the US Navy, Freed maintained steady employment before retirement.

Charles Lindorfer, Sheboygan County

Charles Lindorfer was found in possession of a controlled substance and sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Nearly two decades later, Lindorfer is dedicated to furthering his education, obtaining associate and bachelor’s degrees.

Eric Roland sr., Sheboygan County

Eric Roland was found with controlled substances in his home. Now more than a decade later, Roland lives with family and enjoys taking his children fishing.

Aaron Staskiewicz, Winnebago County

Aaron Staskiewicz was found in possession of controlled substances 15 years ago. Staskiewicz has since maintained employment in the welding industry. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.

Eric Stegmann, Manitowoc County

Eric Stegmann was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now decades later, Stegmann is a father of five and has maintained employment in manufacturing. The Court supports his pardon.

Heather Teasdale, Marinette County

Heather Teasdale was teenaged when officers found her in possession of a controlled substance. Now a mother, Teasdale has maintained employment and volunteers in her community.

Edward Brown, Winnebago County

Edward Brown sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Now nearly three decades later, Brown is active in his community and helps those with physical disabilities fish. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.

Michael Burroughs, Fond du Lac County

Michael Burroughs provided a controlled substance to several people at a party. Nearly three decades later, Burroughs is retired after maintaining steady employment as a metal fabricator shop supervisor.

Kelly Gross, Winnebago County

Kelly Gross was found in possession of controlled substances, and officers later found hunting guns in his home. Gross operates his own company and is an active volunteer in his church

Matthew Lindorfer, Manitowoc County

Matthew Lindorfer was teenaged when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance. Lindorfer has since completed a bachelor’s degree and an MBA and actively volunteers for community organizations. The Court supports his pardon.

Dean Stoehr, Manitowoc County

Dean Stoehr was in his mid-20s when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant and was found in possession of a controlled substance. Now over two decades later, Stoehr has obtained an associate degree and works as a project manager.

Trevor Drath, Oconto County

Trevor Drath was a teenager when he stole a snowmobile from a shed. Now decades later, Drath has maintained steady employment as a mechanic and completed several professional certifications in heavy truck mechanics. The Court supports his pardon.

Lasonya Lee, Marinette County

Lasonya Lee failed to comply with the terms of her bond 15 years ago. Lee has since obtained an associate degree in administration and currently works for a law firm.

Tiffany Tyler, Fond du Lac County

Tiffany Tyler used fraudulent checks and sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer two decades ago. Tyler has since obtained her degree in early childhood development, worked extensively in childcare, and now operates an entertainment business.

