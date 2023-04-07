Car, semi collide on I-41 in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of northbound lanes of Interstate 41 are closed in De Pere after a semi-tractor-trailer and a car collided.

The collision happened after 12:30 Friday afternoon near the ramp from Scheuring Rd/County F.

DOT traffic cameras showed thick smoke coming from the wreckage. Fire crews were able to put the fire out and an ambulance was on the scene.

We do not have information yet about injuries or the people involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the northbound lanes to be closed for more than two hours. Traffic is being detoured off northbound Interstate-41 at the Scheuring Road exit. Motorists are advised to go north on Lawrence Dr. then follow Main Ave. back to I-41.

This is a breaking news story. This report will be updated.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC - DE PERE: I-41 northbound is closed beyond the ramp from County F/Scheuring Rd because of a crash. Avoid the area. Estimated duration: Over 2 hours https://t.co/BVEaO3SscT DOT photo pic.twitter.com/gxUPBuQAQr — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) April 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.