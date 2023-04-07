Car, semi collide on I-41 in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of northbound lanes of Interstate 41 are closed in De Pere after a semi-tractor-trailer and a car collided.
The collision happened after 12:30 Friday afternoon near the ramp from Scheuring Rd/County F.
DOT traffic cameras showed thick smoke coming from the wreckage. Fire crews were able to put the fire out and an ambulance was on the scene.
We do not have information yet about injuries or the people involved in the crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the northbound lanes to be closed for more than two hours. Traffic is being detoured off northbound Interstate-41 at the Scheuring Road exit. Motorists are advised to go north on Lawrence Dr. then follow Main Ave. back to I-41.
This is a breaking news story. This report will be updated.
