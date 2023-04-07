Bridge, highway maintenance happening in Northeast Wisconsin week of April 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says state highway maintenance work and bridge inspections will take place next week in Northeast Wisconsin.

WisDOT lists the maintenance projects by county:

Brown County: Claude-Allouez Bridge (De Pere), Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Green Bay), Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (Green Bay)

Bridge inspection will take place on the Claude Allouez Bridge (WIS 32) in De Pere on Monday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Various lanes will be closed on the bridge during inspection.

Bridge inspection will take place on the Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Mason Street) in downtown Green Bay on Tuesday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during inspection.

Routine bridge spring cleaning will take place on the Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Mason Street) in downtown Green Bay on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The bridge will be CLOSED during maintenance.