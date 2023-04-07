Bridge, highway maintenance happening in Northeast Wisconsin week of April 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says state highway maintenance work and bridge inspections will take place next week in Northeast Wisconsin.
WisDOT lists the maintenance projects by county:
Brown County: Claude-Allouez Bridge (De Pere), Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Green Bay), Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (Green Bay)
- Bridge inspection will take place on the Claude Allouez Bridge (WIS 32) in De Pere on Monday, April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Various lanes will be closed on the bridge during inspection.
- Bridge inspection will take place on the Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Mason Street) in downtown Green Bay on Tuesday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during inspection.
- Routine bridge spring cleaning will take place on the Donald Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Mason Street) in downtown Green Bay on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The bridge will be CLOSED during maintenance.
- Routine bridge spring cleaning will take place on the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (Walnut Street) in downtown Green Bay on Thursday, April 13 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bridge will be CLOSED during spring cleaning.
Highway maintenance by county
Door County
- Maintenance crews will be conducting clearing, grubbing and tree removal operations on WIS 57 between Summit Road and Loritz Road, between Whitefish Bay Road and Valmy Road, and at County Road T, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, April 10 to Thursday, April 20. Flagging operations will take place at various locations in the maintenance work zone.
Outagamie County
- Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound I-41 between the Outagamie/Winnebago County line and County OO, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, April 10 to Thursday, April 20. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
Motorists are urged to slow down and be mindful of workers near highways.
