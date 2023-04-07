Appleton firefighter beats cancer, department announces

Family photo of Appleton firefighter Keegan Murphy
Family photo of Appleton firefighter Keegan Murphy(Murphy family, Appleton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton firefighter who was previously diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Small Cell Adenocarcinoma no longer has detectable cancer in his body, the Appleton Fire Department announced Friday.

According to a social post from the department, Keegan Murphy reached six months since his diagnosis on March 26. A few days prior, he underwent surgery described as a “complex and lengthy procedure.”

Prior to the surgery, Murphy also went through several chemo treatments, took prescribed oral medications, and maintained a strict healthy diet, according to Alex Quintana, the department’s Public Education Specialist.

Following his surgery, the Appleton Fire Department said Murphy was walking around the night after his surgery and was discharged three days later!

“We are very happy to share that Keegan no longer has detectable cancer in his body!” the department wrote online.

A friend of the Murphy family is raising funds online to help pay for medical costs. The online fundraiser has already generated more than $87,375 in donations as of Friday afternoon.

