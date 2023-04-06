Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Winnebago County Board member was found dead in his home Wednesday.

County Board Chair Tom Egan and County Executive Jon Doemel announced the death of Supervisor Mike Norton on Thursday.

They say he was found after the Oshkosh Police Department was called to check on Norton’s welfare and that his death is not considered suspicious.

Egan and Doemel wrote, “His 23 years of service is the second highest among active board members. He had represented the county over the years in Wisconsin Counties Association and National Association of Counties steering committees -- particularly advocating for human services and public health issues.”

Norton was first elected to the county board in 2000. He represented District 20, which covered Oshkosh between the Fox River and portions of 15th and 17th avenues on the north and south, and from Lake Winnebago to Knapp and Georgia streets on the east and west.

Services are being handled by the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home.

