WINDY WITH COOLER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES

“Blustery” is a word that many folks don’t want to hear in the month of April, but yes, it’s going to be windy and colder today. West winds may gust as high as 40 mph through this afternoon. Make sure you secure anything on your property that you don’t want to blow away. That wind will give us cool highs in the 30s across the Northwoods, with low to middle 40s in the Fox Valley and by the lakeshore.

Skies will be mostly sunny today... However, that wind will push more lake-enhanced cloud cover through northern Wisconsin. We can’t rule out a few flakes along the Upper Michigan border, but most areas will be dry.

Like it or not, there’s a better chance of light snow or a wintry mix developing Friday night and into Saturday morning. It looks like it will form in a narrow band somewhere in northern or central Wisconsin. If it lasts long enough, an inch or two of wet snow will be possible, with perhaps some slick roads to start the weekend. Skies should be clearing out Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead, there’s a BIG warm up heading our way... As a ridge of high pressure pushes the jet stream into southern Canada, we’ll warm up into the 60s, followed by the 70s early next week... It’s really going to feel like spring from Easter Sunday and beyond!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-30+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE/E 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Windy and cool. Mostly sunny. Clouds NORTH with maybe some flakes. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Some clouds NORTH. Wind weakens. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds late. At night, snow is possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: A chance of morning snow or a wintry mix. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Milder and breezy. A few showers at night. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. A warmer afternoon. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Golden sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 72

