Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
Dan Kelly addresses his watch party after the Associated Press calls Judge Janet Protasiewicz...
Daniel Kelly gives vitriolic concession speech
Squad cars and a Bearcat surround a pickup truck in Kaukauna
Person in custody after Kaukauna incident
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Judge Janet Protasiewicz (center, in red glasses) addresses her watch party after the...
Protasiewicz never trailed in Wisconsin Supreme Court votes

Latest News

Smoking materials blamed for $25,000 damage to Green Bay home
Smoking materials blamed for $25,000 damage to Green Bay home
Smoking materials blamed for $25,000 damage to Green Bay home
Smoking materials blamed for $25,000 damage to Green Bay home
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
Squad cars and a Bearcat surround a pickup truck in Kaukauna
Person in custody after Kaukauna incident
Person in custody after Kaukauna incident
Person in custody after Kaukauna incident