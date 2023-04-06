Smoking materials blamed for $25,000 damage to Green Bay home

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding people to properly dispose of smoking materials after a fire caused $25,000 damage to a house
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding people to properly dispose of smoking materials after a fire caused $25,000 damage to a house on Weise St. Thursday morning.

The fire department says the call at 9 a.m. was to a two-family home on the 1100-block. Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke from the back of a two-family home.

Three or four garbage cans had burned, and the fire spread to the siding, but firefighters put the flames out in a couple of minutes, before the fire reached the inside of the house.

One person in the house got out safely. The person living in the other unit wasn’t home. The fire department says one of them will be displaced by the fire.

