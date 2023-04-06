Police: Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building

Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after...
Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after he attacked by at least two pit bulls.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A 58-year-old man whose body was found in a Detroit building apparently was attacked and killed by pit bull dogs, police said.

The victim was found Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes after the attack, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pit bulls, Donakowski said.

Detectives believe the victim may have gone into the building to help the dogs and was attacked by them, Donakowski said.

The dogs were captured by the city’s Animal Care and Control Division. It was unclear what will happen to them.

Investigation by animal control officers revealed the building was under renovation and that the pit bulls were owned, licensed, vaccinated and secured by the property owner, said John Roach, a Detroit city spokesman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
Dan Kelly addresses his watch party after the Associated Press calls Judge Janet Protasiewicz...
Daniel Kelly gives vitriolic concession speech
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
AP projects Judge Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Latest News

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Ashwaubenon Public Works and Protection Committee
Airbnb in Ashwaubenon - opinions clash over how long should rentals be allowed
Traffic patterns on College Avenue in Appleton will be changed
Major traffic changes in Appleton are under way
An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust