Opinions clash over proposed short-term rental ordinance in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday evening’s Ashwaubenon Public Works and Protection Committee meeting was a packed house.

“The committee reviewed a proposed ordinance amendment regarding our short-term rental ordinance,” Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said. “Essentially what the amendment will do it will bring our current code of ordinances to be as stringent as state statutes allow. Presently we do not have a minimum day rental requirement. This proposal would create a seven consecutive day minimum requirement for licensees to rent out their one and two-dwelling unit buildings.”

Gregozeski said current residents expressed to their elected officials that they’re concerned about some of the annoyances and challenges that are being created sometimes by short-term rentals. This included loud noises, an increase in traffic, and an unclean neighborhood.

“To curtail some of that, we looked at the statutes and thought, well, there could be an opportunity here to further restrict the constant changeover and some of those nuisance issues by addressing it through this six-night minimum.”

Below is Section 66.1014 of Wisconsin Statutes:

66.1014 Limits on residential dwelling rental prohibited.

(1) In this section:

(a) “Political subdivision” means any city, village, town, or county.

(b) “Residential dwelling” means any building, structure, or part of the building or structure, that is used or intended to be used as a home, residence, or sleeping place by one person or by 2 or more persons maintaining a common household, to the exclusion of all others.

(2)

(a) Subject to par. (d), a political subdivision may not enact or enforce an ordinance that prohibits the rental of a residential dwelling for 7 consecutive days or longer.

(b) If a political subdivision has in effect on September 23, 2017, an ordinance that is inconsistent with par. (a) or (d), the ordinance does not apply and may not be enforced.

(c) Nothing in this subsection limits the authority of a political subdivision to enact an ordinance regulating the rental of a residential dwelling in a manner that is not inconsistent with the provisions of pars. (a) and (d).

(d)

1. If a residential dwelling is rented for periods of more than 6 but fewer than 30 consecutive days, a political subdivision may limit the total number of days within any consecutive 365-day period that the dwelling may be rented to no fewer than 180 days. The political subdivision may not specify the period of time during which the residential dwelling may be rented, but the political subdivision may require that the maximum number of allowable rental days within a 365-day period must run consecutively. A person who rents the person’s residential dwelling shall notify the clerk of the political subdivision in writing when the first rental within a 365-day period begins.

2. Any person who maintains, manages, or operates a short-term rental, as defined in s. 66.0615 (1) (dk), for more than 10 nights each year, shall do all of the following:

a. Obtain from the department of agriculture, trade and consumer protection a license as a tourist rooming house, as defined in s. 97.01 (15k).

b. Obtain from a political subdivision a license for conducting such activities, if a political subdivision enacts an ordinance requiring such a person to obtain a license.

History: 2017 a. 59; 2021 a. 55, 240; s. 35.17 correction in (2) (a).

“It will allow a municipality to place a minimum night stay of no more than six nights or seven consecutive days,” Gregozeski said. “So we cannot under state law say you have to have let’s say 10 consecutive days state law does not allow us to do that. So the minimum amount that we can require, or the maximum amount I should say that we can require is that seven consecutive days or that six-night stay. Right now all short-term rental units that are licensed through the village can rent a single night if they would like or two nights if they would like what this would effectively do is prohibit that and say you have to rent it no fewer than six nights or seven consecutive days.”

During Wednesday night’s meeting, many short-term rental owners and Ashwaubenon residents attended to give their opinion on the ordinance. Many were not in agreement with the ordinance. They wanted the committee to send it back to staff to be looked over again. They also claimed having a minimum six-night stay in Ashwaubenon would hurt the local economy.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.