Kaukauna police ask people to avoid County Highway CE near Fieldcrest Dr.

WLUK
WLUK(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police are at the scene of what they call an “active incident” Thursday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m. they asked people to avoid the area of County Highway CE near Fieldcrest Dr. County CE is also E. College Ave.

Action 2 News is working to find out what’s happening and whether there’s a public threat.

Kaukauna police say they’re working “to resolve the situation” and will release more information later.

The scene is about 1½ miles west of Kaukauna High School. Motorists can use Highway 55 or N to get around the scene.

