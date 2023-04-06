INTERVIEW: Matt Smith on the GOP’S new supermajority in the state Senate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State Representative Dan Knodl recently won a special election for the 8th Senate District North of Milwaukee. That gives the state senate enough of a supermajority they can impeach state officers such as the governor, attorney general, or judges.

While Knodl said he is not interested in impeaching the governor he has stated he wants to impeach Milwaukee judges he says are lenient on criminals.

To talk about this we are joined in the video above by our former colleague at WBAY, Matt Smith, who is now the political reporter at WISN-tv in Milwaukee, and the executive producer and co-host of UpFront, which you see on WBAY Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.

