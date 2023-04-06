Governor Evers visits housing facility in Appleton and hands over big check

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The need for affordable housing is well-known in Wisconsin, and Governor Tony Evers paid a visit to Appleton to lay out a plan on how he intends to tackle the problem.

The governor teamed up with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to deliver a large check to Cots Inc., a transitional shelter in Appleton. Funds necessary to replace its H-V-A-C system.

“It’s good to be here today and we’ve been going across the state talking about housing, affordable housing, housing that serves people that are troubled and struggling in society and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” the governor stated.

The $50,000 grant will help fund the $500,000 project which Cots has been working on for a decade.

“And we worried all winter long about whether the system was going to go down and then we had emergency plans for people and so our efforts now will just be focused on helping people transition out,” explained Cindy Sahotsky, Executive Director of Cots Inc.

The money comes from the “Wee-Duhs” Foundation Housing Grant, which helps nonprofits make physical improvements to living facilities. Right now, Cots says it is seeing more people in need of housing.

“We have hundreds of applications and so our waitlist is huge and we’re hoping that as things start to pick up with affordable housing, that that waitlist will go down for us too,” Cindy Sahotsky said.

The governor doubled “Wee-Duhs” Foundation Housing Grant program with federal funds rom the American Rescue Plan Act.

