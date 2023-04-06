Flood problems are springing up all over NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After several days of rain, plus warmer temperatures melting the snow pack, many people are affected by water entering their homes.

Servopro, a water damage repair company, is very busy these days. A company spokesperson says that dehumidifiers and air movers are almost sold out - snapped up by customers plagued by flooding, which mostly occurs in their basements.

“We’ve had anywhere from 200-300 calls coming into either our Green Bay location or our Appleton location. Currently we’re working 50-70 jobs where we have equipment and people at some point in the drying out process,” said Joe Leadley, Business Development Manager, Servpro Northeast Wisconsin.

While the heavy rains and melting snow are the predominant reasons for flooding, the homes hardest hit are typically in neighborhoods on lower elevations. There is one common culprit.

“The number one cause is gonna be the sump pump. The sump pump is either overworked, power went out, or some kind of failure with the sump pump,” explained Joe Leadley.

Experts say it’s worth it to prepare, especially if the house is in a flood-susceptible neighborhood. That includes checking sump pumps and protecting basement window wells.

“We would strongly advise if you’re buying a sump pump, make sure you buy one with a battery back-up to it. Because a lot of times during storm events, you wind up with trees that fall and take out power lines, and if the power is not running, your sump pump is not running either,” said Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works with the City of Green Bay.

He also advises homeowners to sandbag any window wells in their basements as an additional measure of caution.

Brown County Emergency Management says people can go to the “Flooding in Brown County” tab in the community section of their website for more resources.

The direct link is: https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/flooding-in-brown-county/general-information/

