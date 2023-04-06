Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding General Manager suspended

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marine Group announced Wednesday it has suspended its Bay Shipbuilding’s general manager Craig Perciavalle following allegations of criminal conduct during his time at another shipbuilder, Austal USA, from 2013 to 2016.

“We are aware of the criminal indictment and civil complaint filed against Craig [Perciavalle] related to his previous employment before coming to FBS,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of FMG. “We have chosen to suspend him from his current duties until these matters are resolved.”

In an email to news media, the company emphasized that none of the charges involve Bay Shipbuilding, Fincantieri Marine Group or Fincantieri SpA. The company said the Department of Justice charges and SEC complaint are based on alleged wrongdoing by three Austal employees between 2013 to 2016.

Craig Perciavalle became the GM/VP of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Nov. 2021, Fincantieri Marine Group said.

In a brief public statement, Fincantieri Marine Group said Jan Allman will serve as FBS’ interim general manager, in addition to her role as FMG’s Senior Vice President for Public Affairs and Community Relations.

