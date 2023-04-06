Bucks clinch NBA’s best record, beat Bulls 105-92

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-92. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 27 points and 13 rebounds, starting in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up the top seed in the NBA playoffs, beating the Chicago Bulls 105-92 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out before the game because of right knee soreness. He had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists against Washington on Tuesday night.

Brook Lopez had 26 points, point guard Jrue Holiday added 20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds and Jevon Carter had 16 points in a starting role. Khris Middleton started for the Bucks, but played just eight minutes before exiting with right knee soreness. He was 0 for 3 from the floor.

Milwaukee improved to 58-22, fighting back from a 10-point, third-quarter deficit. The Bucks lead fellow Eastern Conference foe Boston by three games with two games remaining.

