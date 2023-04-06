Brown County Library breaks ground on new East Branch in Green Bay

The East Branch in Green Bay will soon become much larger and offer more resources.
The East Branch in Green Bay will soon become much larger and offer more resources.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The community is invited to the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new library in Green Bay.

The East Branch library is relocating next door to the current branch, 2255 Main St., adding over 16,000 square feet to the library’s campus -- nearly tripling in size.

The new library will have areas for all ages, as well as a fireplace, a calming room, and meeting rooms. Outside, the library is adding a drive-up window, a garden, and more parking for visitors.

The groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

The Brown County Library Board had discussed a new location for the East Branch for years. Last year it announced it had an offer to buy the former Titletown Fitness building. The purchase was completed in December.

Fencing around the construction went up during the winter.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
Dan Kelly addresses his watch party after the Associated Press calls Judge Janet Protasiewicz...
Daniel Kelly gives vitriolic concession speech
Judge Janet Protasiewicz (center, in red glasses) addresses her watch party after the...
Protasiewicz never trailed in Wisconsin Supreme Court votes
GOP lawmaker wins Wisconsin Senate seat, creating supermajority
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Latest News

Ashwaubenon Public Works and Protection Committee
Opinions clash over proposed short-term rental ordinance in Ashwaubenon
Ashwaubenon Public Works and Protection Committee
Airbnb in Ashwaubenon - opinions clash over how long should rentals be allowed
Traffic patterns on College Avenue in Appleton will be changed
Major traffic changes in Appleton are under way
Traffic patterns on College Avenue in Appleton will be changed
Big changes will be coming on College Avenue in Appleton