Brown County Library breaks ground on new East Branch in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The community is invited to the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new library in Green Bay.

The East Branch library is relocating next door to the current branch, 2255 Main St., adding over 16,000 square feet to the library’s campus -- nearly tripling in size.

The new library will have areas for all ages, as well as a fireplace, a calming room, and meeting rooms. Outside, the library is adding a drive-up window, a garden, and more parking for visitors.

The groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

The Brown County Library Board had discussed a new location for the East Branch for years. Last year it announced it had an offer to buy the former Titletown Fitness building. The purchase was completed in December.

Fencing around the construction went up during the winter.

