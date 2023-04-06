BREEZY & COOL THURSDAY... LESS WIND FRIDAY

High clouds will drift overhead tonight and a brisk wind continues. Low temperatures will be in the 20s but it will feel like the teens because of the wind. It will stay breezy on Thursday with continued wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Below average highs in the low-to-mid 40s are expected Thursday, with cooler 30s north. More clouds and even some flakes are likely in the North.

Variably cloudy skies and cool 40s stick around on Friday, but the wind will be light. A weak weather maker may produce a band of accumulating snow Saturday morning. It won’t last long because highs will be around 50 in the afternoon.

Easter Sunday looks milder with highs around 60. Clouds will increase and there may be a few showers by the evening. Overall it doesn’t look like a bad day for the holiday. There could also be some spotty light rain lingering into Monday. Highs Monday should get into the upper half of the 60!

Our first big warm up of the year remains on track for next week. Highs in the 60s and even some low 70s will feel like a heatwave.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 15-25 G30-40 MPH

FRIDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Colder and blustery. Fair skies. More clouds NORTH. LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Windy again. Cool with some sun. More clouds and a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more clouds late. Cool but with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Light accumulating snow early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder and breezy. Light rain possible at night. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. The warmest day so far in 2023! Breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Still warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 71

