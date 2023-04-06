3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Longevity, don’t sleep and drive plus the fastest electric car

Longevity study is based on research 200 years old
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statistical formula developed more than 200 years ago predicts: The chance that lifespans exceed up to 140 years of age and beyond increases steadily over time.

The centuries-old findings, called the Gompertz law, were re-examined by modern scientists. On the science network sciencex.com, the results were now published in an article - and it turns out that further research will need a much deeper understanding of cellular functions, DNA repair, cancer mitigation and tissue rejuvenation. It will also require lab-assisted prefertilization of genetic modifications.

According to Gompertz’ law, longevity records won’t be broken until 2073.

On to why driving while deprived of sleep can be very dangerous: After synthesizing 61 studies, scientists Madeline Sprajcer and Drew Dawson found out that drivers having less than five hours of sleep may be up to 15 times more likely to be involved in a crash - which is the same crash risk drivers face with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%.

And finally: The fastest electric car is pretty much a hot rod - however, it comes with a seven figure price tag. The Croatian-built “Rimac Nevera” accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.5 seconds, from 0 to 180 mph in 9.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 258 mph. It is powered by four engines, with a combined horsepower of 1,914.

As for the price? $2 million per vehicle, of which 150 were made so far.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Person in custody after Kaukauna incident
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
Dan Kelly addresses his watch party after the Associated Press calls Judge Janet Protasiewicz...
Daniel Kelly gives vitriolic concession speech
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies

Latest News

Germaine Smith, 100, of Wrightstown works on one of her watercolor paintings
SMALL TOWNS: Wrightstown woman still painting at 100
Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Suspect caught after running from police
Water pumps struggle to pump out meltwater
Water in the basement creates problems for many homeowners
Rimac Nevera
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Live spans to 140 years may be possible - in the future