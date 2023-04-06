3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Longevity, don’t sleep and drive plus the fastest electric car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statistical formula developed more than 200 years ago predicts: The chance that lifespans exceed up to 140 years of age and beyond increases steadily over time.

The centuries-old findings, called the Gompertz law, were re-examined by modern scientists. On the science network sciencex.com, the results were now published in an article - and it turns out that further research will need a much deeper understanding of cellular functions, DNA repair, cancer mitigation and tissue rejuvenation. It will also require lab-assisted prefertilization of genetic modifications.

According to Gompertz’ law, longevity records won’t be broken until 2073.

On to why driving while deprived of sleep can be very dangerous: After synthesizing 61 studies, scientists Madeline Sprajcer and Drew Dawson found out that drivers having less than five hours of sleep may be up to 15 times more likely to be involved in a crash - which is the same crash risk drivers face with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%.

And finally: The fastest electric car is pretty much a hot rod - however, it comes with a seven figure price tag. The Croatian-built “Rimac Nevera” accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.5 seconds, from 0 to 180 mph in 9.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 258 mph. It is powered by four engines, with a combined horsepower of 1,914.

As for the price? $2 million per vehicle, of which 150 were made so far.

