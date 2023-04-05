Voters approve Ashwaubenon School District referendum

Voters' approval prevents teacher layoffs
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon School District referendum passed with 61% of the vote. With the passing of this referendum, the school district won’t have to lay off over thirty teachers, or make big cuts that would impact students.

The referendum was proposed as a way for the district to keep up with inflation. It will create an extra $3.9 million in property taxes over the next five years.

The district lowered the referendum amount for $4.9 million to $3.9 million after community surveys.

While Keith Lucius the Assistant Superintendent for the Ashwaubenon School District says he’s happy the referendum passed, there will still be budget cuts, but not at the scale it could’ve been if the it had failed.

“If the referendum had failed, we would’ve been reducing programs, reducing choices, we would’ve seen class sizes grow significantly,” said Lucius. “So this allows us to continue what we’ve done in the past with class sizes and those program options.”

Lucius says the board is expecting the state budget to increase educational funding, which will also help offset with referendum costs.

