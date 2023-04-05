Two suspects in Oshkosh burglary from last month now arrested

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an Oshkosh business robbery that happened March 20 in the 700 Block of Merritt Avenue.

On March 20, police said a suspect entered a business, insinuated that he had a weapon in his pocket and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene.

“After conducting numerous interviews and extensive follow up, detectives were able to identify two suspects,” police said in an update Wednesday.

Oshkosh Police said after several lengthy surveillance operations, detectives located and took into custody a 40 year old man from Oshkosh for: Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Additionally, police said deputies from Calumet County Sheriff’s Office located a 60 year old man from Little Chute who was also accused in this robbery. Deputies took him into custody for: Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Probation Violation.

This 60 year old will also be facing charges from the Oshkosh Police Department for Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.