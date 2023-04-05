Turnout in Wisconsin Supreme Court race breaks record

Voting sign
Voting sign
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Turnout in Wisconsin’s hotly contest Supreme Court race broke the previous record high set for spring elections that don’t coincide with a presidential primary.

Turnout had already surpassed 36% of the voting-age population, with more than 10% of votes yet to be counted. The previous high was 34% set in the 2011 race won by Justice David Prosser that came in the heat of the Act 10 union rights debate.

This year’s race, won by Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz, was the most expensive race for a state Supreme Court in U.S. history, more than tripling the previous high of $15 million set in 2004 in Illinois.

Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, defeated Republican-backed Dan Kelly, a former justice who also lost in 2020. Her win means that liberal justices will control the court for at least the next two years, starting in August.

Protasiewicz and her backers made the race largely a referendum on abortion rights.

More than 1.7 million people cast ballots in the race this year, besting the 1.6 million that cast ballots in the 2020 race when there was also a presidential primary. Turnout that year was 35%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
ABC News Live coverage of Trump’s arraignment and remarks
Former appointed Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz sat...
Abortion access at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP lawmaker, Dem attorney battle for Wisconsin Senate seat
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Supreme Court campaigns crisscross the state