Timber Rattlers set for another run in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The new look Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are set to open the 2023 season on the road this week in Beloit.

Joe Ayrault is back for year two in Grand Chute, but there’s plenty of other changes. Let’s start with the roster.

The Micro-Brewers feature three players ranked in the top 20 of Milwaukee’s minor league system, according to Baseball America. 2022 first round pick Eric Brown Jr. leads the group at number nine, with fellow infielder Robert Moroe at 11 and outfielder Hendry Mendez ranked 17th.

Three former Timber Rattlers have already made a big impact with the big league club this year. Brice Turang and Joey Weimer making their debut on the Brewers opening day roster, and Garrett Mitchell belting three home runs in the last two games.

The next group of Timber Rattlers hope to follow in those footsteps.

“You look at guys like Turang and Weimer getting the call this year, and of course Mitchell last year, it’s a great feeling for us coaches to see those guys come through the system, go up there and have instant success. Those guys are fun to watch, as you guys all know from when they were here in Appleton. Seeing them in Milwaukee having success makes it even better,” said manager Joe Ayrault.

“I think it’s encouraging to see an organization use their minor league system. You’ve got to go earn it wherever you are. Good players always play and they always get a chance,” said Robert Moore.

You don’t have to look far to find the other big changes at Fox Cities Stadium this year. It’s the stadium itself. The newly renovated walk-around outfield and group areas are just about done ahead of next week’s home opener. Meanwhile the slide in left field is a few weeks away, but getting closer.

There have also been plenty of upgrades for the players as well. A new clubhouse, two batting cages, weight room, and player lounge highlight what’s been a major facelift for Fox Cities Stadium.

“Going through our clubhouse the first day, I came in through the construction in early February. To see it now, the players, the weight room, the kitchen area, the cafeteria, we’ve got two cages now. It’s incredible in there,” said Ayrault.

“My first day here I was able to see the old clubhouse, and all the new renovations. It’s the most beautiful facility I’ve ever had the chance to be a part of,” said Moore.

