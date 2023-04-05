THUNDER THREAT GIVES WAY TO STRONG WEST WINDS

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues, as scattered showers and thunderstorms pass through the area this morning. While storms may have downpours and hail, most of today’s severe weather will blossom to our east across Lower Michigan and the Ohio Valley.

As a strong cold front passes through eastern Wisconsin, temperatures will tumble this afternoon. Our midday high temperatures will vary from the 40s in the Northwoods, to the 60s in east-central Wisconsin. However, we’ll be much colder by the evening drive home.

As people are commuting home from work, drivers should be ready for strong west winds gusting around 40-50 mph. These fierce winds may cause minor tree damage and some power outages across the area. While the winds will weaken somewhat this evening, there’s more blustery weather ahead through tomorrow.

Our weather looks colder through Good Friday, with some accumulating snow early Saturday morning across northern Wisconsin. Then, we’re looking for a big warm up... High temperatures will be near 60 degrees on Easter Sunday, with perhaps highs hitting 70 degrees towards the middle of next week!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/W 15-35+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: A chance of a morning thunderstorm. Turning windy with late sun. HIGH: 60, then falling this afternoon

TONIGHT: Colder and blustery. Fair skies. Some clouds NORTH. LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Windy again. Cool with some sun. More clouds and a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. Clouds at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Light accumulating snow NORTH. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder and breezy. Showers arrive at night. HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warming up... HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A warm day! HIGH: 70

