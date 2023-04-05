STORMS & ICE TONIGHT... STRONG WINDS WEDNESDAY

Another strong spring storm is passing through the region over the next few days. As it does, look for some rapid changes with our weather... Areas near and NORTH of Highway 64 could see up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. This is where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through tonight. Untreated road surfaces will become very icy into this evening. The ice, combined with strong winds, could cause isolated power outages across northern Wisconsin through tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the main concern through the Fox Cities and areas east/west tonight will be scattered thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong to severe, with hail and high winds. The strongest thunderstorms are expected to be south of Green Bay. Our thunder threat will diminish early Wednesday morning.

Then we’ll be focused on fierce winds Wednesday and again on Thursday. At times, west-southwest winds may gust up to 50 mph! That wind may cause travel issues, power outages, and cause items to blow away from your yard. The wind will cause temperatures to rise into the 50s and 60s by midday Wednesday, with falling afternoon temperatures. Colder 30s and 40s for highs return on Thursday.

Our spring storm wraps up, with yet another change in the weather pattern. It looks like there’s a warming trend around and after Easter Sunday. Warmer highs in the 60s are not too far away!

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S/W 20-30+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 20-30+ MPH

TONIGHT: Freezing rain NORTH. Thunderstorms farther SOUTH... Some may be strong. Gusty winds. LOW: 38 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Early thunder, then warmer with some afternoon sun. Fierce winds! HIGH: 63 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Colder. More strong winds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. Clouds at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: An early wintry mix, then clearing and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

EASTER SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer, turning breezy late. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. Spotty showers? HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds mixed with an isolated shower possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 69

