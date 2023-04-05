State disagrees with Schabusiness attorney’s motion to change trial’s location

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state is responding to Taylor Schabusiness’ defense attorney who has filed a motion to move the trial out of Brown County.

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of dismembering Shad Thyrion in his Green Bay home last year. The grisly details of the case received widespread attention. Additionally, a recent court room video showing Schabusiness attacking her previous attorney went viral earlier this year.

The defense argues Schabusiness can’t get a fair trial based on the publicity of the case.

The state recently responded to that motion, saying nothing the defense has argued warrants a change of venue.

“Brown County has in recent years had a number of trials with a significant amount of local, statewide, and national media attention. Some cases have been extensively reported on before trial,” the state argued in its motion. “Some trials have been live-streamed across the globe. To date, the State is unaware of any of these cases leading to such prejudice that hindered the defendants’ rights to a fair and impartial jury panel.”

The state argues the defense’s motion should be denied.

The judge has scheduled a motion hearing on April 19 to discuss the defense’s motion and the state’s response.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Dan Kelly addresses his watch party after the Associated Press calls Judge Janet Protasiewicz...
Daniel Kelly gives vitriolic concession speech
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
AP projects Judge Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Latest News

File image
Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week is April 17-21
Cleveland
Two suspects in Oshkosh burglary from last month now arrested
What the Tech: Fix your slow computer fast
Wisconsin warrant helps FBI, DOJ take down cybercrime marketplace
GOP lawmaker wins Wisconsin Senate seat, creating supermajority