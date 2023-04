OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, Shioc River is cresting over County Rd F.

Therefore, officials say County Rd F is being closed between Krull Road and Grandy Road, Town of Cicero until further notice.

The Shioc River is cresting over County Rd F. Therefore County Rd F is being closed between Krull Road and Grandy Road, Town of Cicero until further notice. (Outagamie County Highway Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.