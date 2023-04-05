Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week is April 17-21

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tornado season is already underway in Wisconsin, with a storm spawning a dozen tornadoes in southern Wisconsin on March 31 and April 1. In 2021, Wisconsin had 41 confirmed tornadoes, including 17 during a single storm in July.

Be prepared for the upcoming severe weather season. Wisconsin’s annual Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week runs Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21, this year.

Wisconsin Emergency Management, in conjunction with the National Weather Service, will conduct two statewide tornado drills on Thursday, April 20. The first is at 1:45 in the afternoon so schools and businesses can practice their emergency plans. The second is at 6:45 in the evening so families can practice at home.

If you own a NOAA weather radio, it will sound off as if there were a real tornado watch upgraded to a tornado warning. Some, but not all, counties or communities may choose to test their outdoor sirens at these times.

If there’s a threat of severe weather on April 20, the drill will be pushed back a day to Friday, April 21.

The tornado drill will NOT use the Emergency Alert System for TV and radio stations or mobile devices. These live tests were called off starting in 2021 to avoid possible mistakes that would reduce the public’s confidence in emergency alerts. Emergency alerts are tested regularly at other times of the year.

Severe storms don’t follow a schedule, unlike tornado drills.

ReadyWisconsin.gov encourages people to be prepared with apps and settings on their mobile device to warn them of impending severe weather and have a NOAA weather radio in their home. Some communities are doing away with outdoor sirens, citing the prevalence of smartphones and wireless alerts and the cost of upkeep of the sirens. Make sure your phone has Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled (it’s usually found in the Settings, or check with your mobile provider).

What to do in case of a tornado:

Move to a designated shelter, such as a basement, and get under a sturdy table or the stairs

If a basement isn’t available, move to a small interior room on the lowest floor and cover yourself with anything close at hand, such as towels, blankets, or pillows. If possible, get under a sturdy table, desk or counter, and put as many walls as possible between you and the storm.

Stay away from windows.

Anyone in mobile homes should leave the building and go to the designated storm shelter, or the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building.

If you’re outdoors, find shelter in a sturdy building. If you’re unable to quickly walk to the shelter, get into a vehicle, buckle up, and drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If you run into flying debris while driving, you should pull over and park.

If you’re out and forced to pull over and park, there are two options as a last resort. You can either stay in the vehicle with the seat belt on and place your head below the windows, or, if you can safely get noticeable lower than the road, get out of the vehicle and lie in the area, covering your head with your hands.

Do NOT seek shelter under an overpass -- despite of what you might’ve seen in movies.

Officials also recommend having a disaster plan for your family, as disaster can strike at any time.

Plan details should include how will family members find each other, if you are separated, as well as what you would do if basic services -- such as water, gas, electricity, and phone -- were cut off.

Officials say a disaster may force you or your family to evacuate your neighborhood or confine you to your home.

