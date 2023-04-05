Protasiewicz’ win means major change for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz will take her seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court on August 1, 2023. Beginning on that day, the state’s highest court will be ruled by a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years.

The margin of victory over her conservative challenger Daniel Kelly was more than ten percentage points.

During a victory party in downtown Milwaukee, supporters of Janet Protasiewicz reveled in victory chants as she surrounded herself by three other Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices. They all share her left-leaning political values and attended to show their solidarity.

“Our state is taking us a step forward to a better and brighter future where our rights and freedoms will be protected, and while there is still work to be done, tonight we celebrate victory that has obviously reignited hope in so many of us,” Protasiewicz cheered.

The win gives liberals a 4-3 majority - after a bitter campaign, which included parting shots from Daniel Kelly, as he addressed supporters of his own in Green Lake.

“My opponent is a serial liar. She’s disregarded judicial ethics. She’s demeaned the judiciary with her behavior and this is the future we have to look forward to in Wisconsin,” Kelly said.

Protasiewicz campaigned mainly on abortion rights and fair election maps.

Cases involving those issues might be among the first she could rule on.

“The 1849 abortion ban, at least in my view is gone. That is going to get struck down. The question of course if what is going to happen after that. If that act is struck down as I expect it to be, Roe V Wade, which is almost unlimited abortion rights, that snaps back into place,” explained Jerald Podair, Professor of History at Lawrence University.

Protasiewicz will serve a ten-year term on the court. Liberals will hold the majority until at least 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.