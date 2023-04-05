INTERVIEW: April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Children And Families over 4,200 children were victims of maltreatment in 2021. Of those the highest amount were cases of neglect and multiple types of abuse.

One organization wants to raise awareness and support for those children. Melissa Michel, Interim Executive Director of the Wisconsin CASA Association joins us in the video above to explain the purpose of CASA and helping abused children.

