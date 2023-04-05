GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through the afternoon hours for developing winds that may gust between 40 and 50 mph at times. Temperatures, after peaking around midday, will slowly fall in the wake of a cold front that has moved on through. Some late day sunshine is possible.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s but it will feel like the teens with gusty winds continuing. It’ll stay breezy/windy on Thursday too with continued wind gusts 30-40 mph. Below average highs in the low to mid 40s are expected Thursday, with cooler 30s north. More clouds and even some flakes are likely in the North.

Variably cloudy skies and cool 40s stick around on Friday. A weak weather maker may produce a band of accumulating snow Saturday morning. It won’t last long because highs will be around 50 in the afternoon.

Easter Sunday looks milder with highs around 60. Clouds will increase and there may be a few late day showers. Overall it doesn’t look like a bad day for the holiday.

Our first big warm up of the year remains on track for next week. Highs in the 60s and even some low 70s will feel like a heatwave.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/WSW 15-25 G40-50 MPH

TONIGHT: WSW 15-25 G30-40 MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-25 G30-40 MPH

TODAY: Turning windy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Colder and blustery. Fair skies. Some clouds NORTH. LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Windy again. Cool with some sun. More clouds and a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Cool but with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Light accumulating snow NORTH. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder and breezy. Few late day showers? HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmest day of 2023 so far! HIGH: 71

