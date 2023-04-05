Genrich defeats Weininger in close race and remains Mayor of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor Eric Genrich rejoices after securing another term in office.

Alderpersons who work closely with him reflect on the election’s outcome - and what it means for the future of the common council.

“I’m sure he’ll be a little gloatful for a while and that’s fine. He won an election and that’s a big deal but in the long term of the city, we need to find a way to come together and work on things,” said Alderperson Chris Wery.

“I think having a progressive mayor was the step I was hoping to see happen. Certainly if Chad had won I’d be taking the same approach. I have a job to do – a responsibility to do my job,” explained Alderperson Randy Scannell.

The city’s common council is often divided - for example when the council rejected the mayor’s original 2023 budget proposal by a 7-4 vote last year. The budget ended up passing after a split 6-6 vote, with Genrich breaking the tie.

“The split has been pretty difficult to deal with. There seems to be a block that’s pretty solid,” Alderperson Scannell observed.

Nine members of the council - that’s 75% - endorsed Genrich’s opponent Chad Weininger for mayor.

Alderperson Chris Wery says moving forward, the council’s main focus should be on resolving issues - and getting things done.

“Especially, I think with the current mayor he probably comes towards issues with a totally different perspective as does a majority of the council. We need to find some middle ground,” Wery said.

Despite some strong personalities and opinions in the council chambers, members our reporter spoke with all shared the same goal: Improving Green Bay.

“The results of the election are what they are now. We need to look ahead because we all really want a better Green Bay so we need to find a way to work together,” Wery proclaimed, and Scannell added: “Let’s get to work and let’s move forward. Let’s deal with the issues we need to deal with and make the city a better place, a place people want to come and a place people want to stay.”

The common council is now preparing for the first meeting after the election, scheduled for April 18.

