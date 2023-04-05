Click here for preliminary election results

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a link to preliminary election results. Wisconsin counts nearly all its votes on election night, with most outstanding votes added to the count the next day.

Voters in Wisconsin will pick a Supreme Court justice on Tuesday, choosing between Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in a race that will determine control of the court in a key political battleground.

Though the race is officially nonpartisan, the court currently has a 4-3 conservative majority. With a conservative justice retiring, the outcome of the election will decide control of the court, with wide-ranging implications for issues including abortion, election rules and the drawing of districts for elected office in the state. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday and you can still vote if you are in line by 8 p.m.

