Brewers’ Ashby to undergo arthroscopic surgery on shoulder

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder and could miss the entire season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced after Milwaukee’s 7-6 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that Ashby would have surgery Friday in Washington.

“This puts him out for significant time,” Counsell said. “You won’t see him until late in the season at best.”

Counsell said he could have a more specific timeline for Ashby after the operation.

Counsell said during spring training that Ashby would miss a couple of months with inflammation in his shoulder. The situation apparently got to the point where surgery was the best option.

Ashby, who turns 25 on May 24, went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings last season. The Brewers signed him last July to a $20.5 million, five-year contract that would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised.

Ashby is the nephew of 14-year big league veteran pitcher Andy Ashby.

