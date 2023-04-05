Big changes on the way on College Avenue in Appleton

Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a...
Plans for College Avenue in downtown Appleton include reducing it from 4 lanes to 3, with a left turn lane, and adding bicycle lanes
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The city council meeting on April 5 had one agenda item: whether to approve a pilot program, which is basically just a trial period, regulating the number of lanes on College Avenue.

If approved, College Avenue from State Street to Drew Street would be repainted to change that portion of the road from two lanes traveling in each direction to a single lane - with a turn in the center and bike lanes on each side.

The goal of the project is to cut down on the time it takes to drive to the downtown area as traffic increases.

At a previous meeting, Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director of Appleton Downtown Inc., expressed her opinion about the potential change: “We want to be the destination that people drive to. We want to be the place that people want to visit, live and explore, but we want to make sure that people can get to us and this is where that balance comes in - how much congestion is too much congestion and what are people willing to adapt to?”

If the project is approved, the city will start making changes to the road as early as June. The pilot program is scheduled for evaluation in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Click here for preliminary election results
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
Dan Kelly addresses his watch party after the Associated Press calls Judge Janet Protasiewicz...
Daniel Kelly gives vitriolic concession speech
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz
AP projects Judge Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Latest News

Timber Rattlers manager Joe Ayrault talks to the team ahead of Fan Fest, and the start of the...
Timber Rattlers set for another run in 2023
Vote provides funds to prevent cuts in Ashwaubenon
A sense of relief after 61% of the voters approve Ashwaubenon referendum
Eric Genrich jubilant after victory
Cooperation is the grand motto after Green Bays mayoral race
Janet Protasiewicz after winning seat in Wisconsin
Liberal judges have majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court