Big changes on the way on College Avenue in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The city council meeting on April 5 had one agenda item: whether to approve a pilot program, which is basically just a trial period, regulating the number of lanes on College Avenue.

If approved, College Avenue from State Street to Drew Street would be repainted to change that portion of the road from two lanes traveling in each direction to a single lane - with a turn in the center and bike lanes on each side.

The goal of the project is to cut down on the time it takes to drive to the downtown area as traffic increases.

At a previous meeting, Jennifer Stephany, Executive Director of Appleton Downtown Inc., expressed her opinion about the potential change: “We want to be the destination that people drive to. We want to be the place that people want to visit, live and explore, but we want to make sure that people can get to us and this is where that balance comes in - how much congestion is too much congestion and what are people willing to adapt to?”

If the project is approved, the city will start making changes to the road as early as June. The pilot program is scheduled for evaluation in the spring of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.