Wrightstown Schools, Police Department host community conversation on dangers of opioid and fentanyl use

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wrightstown Community Schools and the Wrightstown Police Department, in partnership with Brown County Public Health, held a community conversation regarding the dangers of fentanyl and opioid use/misuse.

According to a news release, 2022 data is not yet finalized; however, 2021 data shows that there were 1,427 opioid overdose deaths across the state of Wisconsin. Wrightstown Community Schools and Police officials want their community to know that this crisis affects everyone.

“One thing that I think we at Brown County Public Health would like everyone to know is that this is affecting everyone and even if you think that it’s not affecting you it probably is,” said Claire Paprocki with Brown County Public Health. “We want you to be knowledgeable and educated and aware of what’s happening so you can start saving lives. Not only your kids’ lives but loved ones as well.”

District Administrator for Wrightstown Community Schools Carla Buboltz said what has been discovered when it comes to the opioid crisis is that it takes a village because we need everybody.

Wrightstown Police Chief Greg Deike was in attendance. In his slideshow presentation, he gave a few facts about fentanyl in Wrightstown.

In 2017, they responded to the first overdose death in the Village.

The Brown County Drug Task Force made its first arrest of fentanyl in Brown County in the Village of Wrightstown.

Between 2019-2023 there have been approximately 33 drug-related incidents in the Village of Wrightstown 4 involving fentanyl

Wrightstown Police Department has used Narcan on individuals on 4 occasions (1 individual needed 4 doses)

Most drug arrests are transient

1 home search warrant in 2015, 2 in 2022, and 1 in 2023

“Wrightstown is a great and safe community, but we are not immune to the dangers posed by fentanyl and other drugs in, or going through our area,” Chief Deike said. “Over the past few years, Wrightstown Police Officers have made many arrests for marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and illegally obtained prescription drugs. We continue to work at keeping these drugs out of our community.”

Zach Morgan is two years clean after becoming addicted to heroin. During Monday night’s conversation, he opened up to the audience about his struggles and how he got clean. He said having the support of your loved ones, whether it’s near or far, can make the biggest impact.

“Take courage in your loved ones and those that care about you,” Morgan said. “Let that be your strength and if you feel yourself potentially about to stumble again, reach out to them. Don’t let pride or guilt be a stumbling block. Call them and tell them that built-up emotion. Let them be a crutch to help you until you are confident in your sobriety.”

More information regarding opioids and fentanyl can be found here:

https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/public-health/general-information/fentanyl-and-opioids/

https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/real-talks/index.htm

https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/dashboards.htm

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.