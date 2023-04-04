Waupaca County orders Slow-No Wake Zone on Wolf River

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters on the Wolf River beware. The Waupaca County Office of Emergency Management has declared a flood emergency along the Wolf River downstream from New London.

A Slow-No Wake Zone order is in effect within 500 feet of any permanent building, except fishing rafts, until the flood emergency is lifted. That won’t happen until the river level comes down and is no longer threatening to property.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the Slow-No Wake zone.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.