Waupaca County orders Slow-No Wake Zone on Wolf River

Slow No Wake buoy on Wolf River
Slow No Wake buoy on Wolf River(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters on the Wolf River beware. The Waupaca County Office of Emergency Management has declared a flood emergency along the Wolf River downstream from New London.

A Slow-No Wake Zone order is in effect within 500 feet of any permanent building, except fishing rafts, until the flood emergency is lifted. That won’t happen until the river level comes down and is no longer threatening to property.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the Slow-No Wake zone.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly
Supreme Court campaigns crisscross state
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Supreme Court campaigns crisscross the state
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
What to expect on election night
Wrightstown Community Schools and the Wrightstown Police Department hosted a community...
Wrightstown Schools, Police Department host community conversation on dangers of opioid and fentanyl use