Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The three questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog

Latest News

A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt