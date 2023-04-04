Supreme Court campaigns crisscross the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just hours to go before the polls open Tuesday morning, Daniel Kelly was crisscrossing the state, while supporters for Janet Protasiewicz stepped in to cover events after she stepped away from the campaign trail a few days ago, saying in a tweet she’s been sick.

In the Milwaukee area, Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet had a warning that democracy is at stake should Protasiewicz lose.

“Wisconsin is a swing state, and that 2024 election will likely be in front of our Wisconsin Supreme Court just the way our 2020 election was. In 2020, three members of our Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to throw out ballots, almost a quarter of a million ballots which would have changed our electoral votes,” Justice Dallet said.

On the other side of the ticket, Daniel Kelly traveled across the state with stops Monday in Wausau, Superior, Janesville, and Waukesha, among others. In Allouez Monday morning, he spoke at the Brown County GOP headquarters.

“All of the time, it’s about her politics. Everywhere she goes, she tells you it’s so important that you know her politics. If you listen to her presentations, and I don’t recommend that you do, that’s all you will hear,” Kelly said.

Right now conservatives control the court by a 4-3 margin, but those on the left hope to tilt that balance on Tuesday.

Spending in the race has already exceeded $45 million between both sides.

Turnout Tuesday is expected to be very high. I spoke to the city clerk in Oshkosh. She tells me 1,051 people voted in person absentee over the past 2 weeks. That’s triple the number from one year ago.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.