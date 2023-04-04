STRONG SPRING STORM ARRIVES LATER TODAY

We’re going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY this afternoon... Another strong spring storm is going pass through the region over the next few days. As it does, look for some rapid changes with our weather.

It begins this afternoon with showers pushing into northeast Wisconsin. It will be cold enough in the Northwoods for freezing rain to fall. Areas near and NORTH of Highway 64 could see up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. This is where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through tonight. Untreated road surfaces will become very icy into this evening. The ice, combined with strong winds, could cause some power outages across northern Wisconsin at times through tomorrow.

Meanwhile, farther south, the main concern through tonight will be scattered thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong to severe, with hail and high winds. The strongest thunderstorms are expected to be south of Green Bay. Our thunder threat will diminish early tomorrow morning.

Then we’ll be focused on fierce winds Wednesday and perhaps again on Thursday. At times, west-southwest winds may gust up to 50 mph! That wind may cause travel issues, power outages, and cause items to blow away from your yard. The wind will cause temperatures to rise into the 50s and 60s tomorrow, with colder 30s and 40s returning on Thursday.

Our spring storm wraps up, with a a change in the weather pattern. It looks like there’s a warming trend around and after Easter Sunday. Warmer highs in the 60s are not too far away!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 15-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/W 15-35+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Rain develops this afternoon. Icy NORTH late in the day. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Freezing rain NORTH. Thunderstorms farther SOUTH... Some may be strong. Gusty winds. LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Early thunder, then warmer with some afternoon sun. Fierce winds! HIGH: 62 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Colder. More strong winds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Less wind. Clouds at night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: An early wintry mix, then clearing and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Showers arrive at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 61

