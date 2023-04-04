Packers aid special teams by keeping safety Dallin Leavitt

FILE - Green Bay Packers safety Dallin Leavitt (6) runs onto the field before an NFL football...
Safety Dallin Leavitt is staying in Green Bay as the Packers continue taking steps to keep their top special-teams players. The Packers announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 they had re-signed Leavitt, who tied for the team lead with 13 special-teams tackles last season.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Safety Dallin Leavitt is staying in Green Bay as the Packers continue taking steps to keep their top special teams players.

The Packers announced Tuesday they had re-signed Leavitt, who tied for the team lead with 13 special teams tackles last season.

Leavitt, 28, joined the Packers last year after spending four seasons with the Raiders. He played 42 games with one start for the Raiders from 2018-21.

Leavitt came to Green Bay after the arrival of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who had been the Raiders interim head coach for 12 regular-season games and a playoff game in 2021. Bisaccia also had been the Raiders special teams coordinator from 2018-21.

The Packers have spent much of the free-agent period focused on special teams.

They re-signed All-Pro kickoff returner Keisean Nixon as well as tight end Tyler Davis and linebacker Eric Wilson. Davis was on the field for the highest percentage of special teams plays of any Packer last season, while Wilson’s 13 special teams tackles tied Leavitt for the team lead.

Green Bay also has signed long snapper Matt Orzech and former San Francisco safety Tarvarius Moore, whose primary contributions for the 49ers came on special teams.

