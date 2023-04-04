Green Bay voters line up to cast their ballot

At the Green Bay Botanical Garden, one of the polling locations in Green Bay, voters were in line before the polls opened at 7 a.m.
By WBAY news staff and Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Polls are open as voters make their voices heard in the spring election. Polls are open until 8 tonight and you can still vote if you are in line by 8 p.m.

There haven’t been any major issues so far, though one voting machine did break down and someone came to repair it.

The Botanical Garden is the polling location for three different wards, so it is expected to be busy for most of the day. Voters we spoke with say casting a ballot is necessary to impact change.

“This is very, very busy, but we have lots of crew here to help everyone,” said election inspector Terry Lee.

“I do vote in every election. I think it’s important to voice our opinions. It’s good to be a role model for younger generations as well,” said voter Ciera Gerl.

“I think all races are very important. Everything from the mayor, this has been a huge issue on social media, and it’s been on the news. Everyone is really talking about it. And the state level. There’s so many social issues that are on the line right now and I think everyone is ready,” said voter David Hansen.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can do that at the polls. The election inspector says it’s a simple and easy process, just make sure you have an ID both to vote and to register to vote.

